Steam Autumn Sale Live With Big Discounts and Dirt Cheap PC Games

It’s that time of year: the Steam Autumn Sale is live with a boatload of discounts and dirt cheap PC games. Included in this large new promotional sale are discounts and some steals on new 2019 releases, like Gears 5, Code Vein, The Surge 2, and Rage 2. At the moment of publishing, the sale is already live and it’s poised to run until December 3 10 a.m. PST. After this period ends, all of the games featured will return to their normal price, so if you see something that catches your eye, make sure to cop it before the morning of December 3.

According to Steam, each day the “featured” games in the sale, the ones it sticks on the sale home page, will change. In other words, it’s saying you should check in every day to see what the new “featured” games are. Further, Steam notes there will also be personalized recommendations. So, if you don’t have the time or desire to sift through countless sales, you can put your trust in Steam’s algorithms to show you the sales you’ll care about.

🍂 The 2019 Steam Autumn Sale is here, with great deals across the Steam catalog through Black Friday & Cyber Monday! 🍂 Check in each day to see new featured titles & personalized recommendations.https://t.co/4TuWeBVo1O#SteamAutumnSale pic.twitter.com/E25rkyTlPY — Steam (@steam_games) November 26, 2019

It also looks like Steam will be highlighting the biggest and most notable sales on its official Twitter account. So, if you want to keep up there, you could do that as well. The first game to get this special promotion treatment is Bandai Namco’s Code Vein, which released back in September.

🍂 First up in today’s #SteamAutumnSale spotlight! 🍂 Save 30% on CODE VEIN, a co-op multiplayer action RPG from @BandaiNamcoUS! Team up and embark on a journey to the ends of hell to unlock your past and escape your living nightmare.https://t.co/txoH5SzOwM pic.twitter.com/XxFTZN45X3 — Steam (@steam_games) November 26, 2019

Lastly, Steam has announced that in addition to this new sale, nominations for this year’s Steam awards have begun.