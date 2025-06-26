10 Best Deals in the 2025 Steam Summer Sale

As much as gamers would love to buy every exciting new release, those game prices add up fast. With so many exciting new games coming out all the time, being a gamer can be tough on the wallet. Thankfully, sales offer great games at a discount to let us fill our gaming libraries for less. The 2025 rendition of the annual Steam Summer Sale has arrived to help PC gamers do just that. From June 26th to July 10th at 1 PM EDT, gamers can grab hundreds of titles at a discount on Steam.

With so many discounts to choose from, browsing the Steam Summer Sale can get pretty overwhelming. That’s where I come in with a list of the best deals you’ll find during the 2025 Summer Sale on Steam. The deals on this list combine highly rated games with deep discounts, making them the must-have items from this year’s sale.

10. Diablo IV

Diablo 4 key art

Price: $24.99 / $49.99

Steam Deck: Verified

Diablo IV is gearing up for Season 9, which starts on July 1st. Season turnovers are a great time to start fresh with the Blizzard RPG, so this sale is perfectly timed. The Steam Summer Sale discount makes Diablo IV 50%. You can also grab the Vessel of Hatred expansion at half off its normal price as well.

9. Moonstone Island

Moonstone island key art

Price: $9.99 / $19.99

Steam Deck: Verified

This 50% off discount on Moonstone Island marks its lowest ever price on Steam. This creature collector meets farming sim recently got a big update that adds Spirit evolutions, so now is a great time to grab it at a discount.

8. The Elder Scrolls Online

Khajit has discounts on ESO if you have coin

Price: $4.99 / $19.99

Steam Deck: Playable

At 70% off, this is one of the best discounts we’ve seen for the online Elder Scrolls entry. The game still gets regular updates, so you’ve got quite the journey ahead of you if you opt in for Elder Scrolls Online while it’s 75% off on Steam.

7. SteamWorld Build

City management in SteamWorld Build

Price: $4.99 / $24.99

Steam Deck: Playable

This beloved city-building and dungeon-management game from Thunderful Publishing is a must-have for management lovers. SteamWorld Build matches its best-ever price with an 80% off deal during the Steam Summer Sale.

6. For the King

Face off against fearsome foes in For the King

Price: $3.99 / $19.99

Steam Deck: Playable

With Very Positive reviews on Steam, For the King is a solid strategic RPG with tabletop and roguelike components. It supports both single-player and co-op play. It’s Summer Sale discount matches its lowest-ever price on Steam at 80% off.

5. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The protagonist of Star Wars; Jedi Survivor

Price: $13.99 / $69.99

Steam Deck: Unsupported

While we’re waiting on the next Star Wars game, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a solid entry to go back for. This popular narrative-driven game set in the Star Wars Universe is on sale for an impressive 80% off.

4. Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight valley remains a cozy classic

Price: $27.99 / $39.99

Steam Deck: Verified

30% off may not be a massive discount, but Disney’s beloved Disney Dreamlight Valley doesn’t go on sale often. Plus, you can grab the Enchanted Edition with all expansions at 30% off as well. If you’ve been wanting to dive into DDV, the Steam Summer Sale discount might be your sign to take the plunge.

3. Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Doctor Strange and co. in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Price: $8.99 / $59.99

Steam Deck: Playable

Yes, there are plenty of shiny new Marvel games out there. But Marvel’s Midnight Suns is still one of the best entries in recent years. This turn-based tactics title from Firaxis Games is 85% off during the Steam Summer Sale, so it’s a great time to grab it. Oh, and the Legendary Edition is also 80% off if you want to grab all the DLC at once.

2. Death Stranding Director’s Cut

The Director’s Cut of Death’s Stranding features even more cinema

Price: $15.99 / $39.99

Steam Deck: Verified

Death Stranding 2 has arrived, so now is a great time for the first game to go on sale. If you want to relive the experience or play it for the first time, you can get the Director’s Cut of Death Stranding for 60% off now.

1. Dragon Age: Inquisition (Game of the Year Edition)

Gameplay from Dragon Age: Inquisition on Steam

Price: $9.99 / $39.99

Steam Deck: Unsupported

Dragon Age: Inquisition is an award-winning entry in the Dragon Age franchise, and for good reason. The 2014 entry from BioWare is an in-depth, choices matter RPG. The Game of the Year Edition is a whopping 75% off on Steam through July 10th.