Moonstone Island’s New Free Update Adds a Classic Pokemon Feature

Part farming sim, part creature collector, Moonstone Island has captivated fans since its release in 2023. The game was inspired by both Stardew Valley and Pokemon, but brings its own unique flair to create something entirely new. Since it came out, Moonstone Island has seen its fair share of both free updates and paid DLC. But now, the game has added a long-awaited feature that makes it even more like Pokemon.

Moonstone Island is a creature collector with a deckbuilding battle system and light farming sim elements. Gamers explore a magical island, collect and level up creatures, and take them into battle. The game features a Shiny hunting style mechanic where you can find Holographic Spirits, which is part of what keeps players engaged. Now, the game is taking another bit of inspiration from Pokemon with its latest major update.

On June 16th, Moonstone Island got a free Evolutions Update. This major update to the game adds the ability for Spirits to evolve. Now, Spirits can transform into new, more powerful forms just like Pokemon and Digimon before them. The update primarily focuses on the new evolution mechanic, with a new quest to help gamers learn how it works. However, that’s not all that fans will find in this latest free update for Moonstone Island.

Along with new evolved forms for 28 spirits, the update brings in a few more new goodies for Moonstone Island fans. Players will find a new Deep Mine type of mine to explore, as well as a brand-new boss battle to tackle. But the highlight is almost surely the new evolution mechanic, so let’s dig into it a bit more.

How Evolution Works in Moonstone Island

Gamers will be able to explore the basics of Spirit evolution in Moonstone Island with the newly added quest. But developer Studio Supersoft has also covered the basic details for curious minds who want to know everything ASAP. Here’s an overview of the new evolution mechanic.

Spirits will start preparing for evolution starting at Level 32. At this point, a new “evo meter” mechanic that tracks how close each Spirit is to being able to evolve. Winning battles using a specific Spirit’s card will add points to the evo meter, which fills once you hit 1000 evo points. At that point, gamers can use an Evo Stone item to evolve the Spirit. No pressing B to avoid automatic evolutions here, friends!

A sample of Spirits in Moonstone Island

The Evo Stone evolution item for Moonstone Island will be found on Psychic Islands. So, gamers can collect them as they prepare to evolve their Spirits. Much like evolution in Pokemon, evolved spirits will get stronger. They will gain a new ability, a secondary elemental type, and the ability to choose from 4 cards instead of 3 when they level up. That certainly gives you more options for how you’d like to use your newly evolved spirits in those card-based battles!

If you’re curious about evolution in Moonstone Island, you can check it out now with the latest update. Moonstone Island is available for PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch. Crunchyroll subscribers can also get exclusive access to a mobile version of the game.