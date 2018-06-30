Steam Summer Sale Daily Highlights

The Steam Summer Sale continues, but not for much longer! The latest wallet crusher ends on July 5, but there is definitely still time to forgo food this month in the hopes of ever expanding that glorious gaming backlog.

Just like every year, there are tons of deals for players to enjoy. Or, for most – a ton of shiny new titles to rot in that backlog. You know, dealer’s choice. But the Summer Sale on Steam is considered the largest of the year and this year is no different. Though the full sale is incredibly expansive, below are a few of the daily highlights that we recommend for players looking for something new.

Let’s get started!

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

“Take control of a team of deadly specialists and sneak in the shadows between dozens of enemies. Choose your approach when infiltrating mighty castles, snowy mountain monasteries or hidden forest camps. Set traps, poison your opponents or completely avoid enemy contact.



The group is composed of very different personalities. Working together as a team seems impossible at first. Yet over the course of many missions, trust is won and friendships are made. The characters develop their own dynamic and each member will have to face their own personal demons.”



“One of the leaders of this team is Hayato, an agile ninja, who clears the way through his enemies silently, with his sword and shuriken. Samurai Mugen prefers a more powerful approach and can defeat more fiends at one time, but thus also forfeiting flexibility. Aiko is a master of camouflage when she distracts enemies disguised as a Geisha. And the street child Yuki places traps and decoys enemies towards their deadly fate. The mysterious marksman Takuma however, relies on his sniper rifle and takes care of the enemies from a distance.



The player has to carefully evaluate his options in order to master the challenging missions: how will the characters behave as a team? Which one is best equipped for each task? How can they best master the given missions? Come up with your own ingenious tactics to vanquish enemies and complete missions.”

Injustice 2 – $29.99

“Injustice 2 expands on the previous title’s larger-than-life showdowns. With every match, players earn gear to equip, customize and level-up their favorite DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains that meaningfully impacts not only how they look, but also how they fight.

“Players can choose from the biggest DC roster ever offered in a fighting game, from fan favorites such as Batman, Superman, Supergirl, Wonder Woman, Black Canary, Swamp Thing, Fire Storm and Dr. Fate, to astonishing new villains like Scarecrow, Bane, Gorilla Grodd and Brainiac.”

“Injustice 2 continues the story set in motion in Injustice: Gods Among Us as Batman and his allies work towards putting the pieces of society back together, but struggle against those who would restore Superman’s Regime. In the midst of this chaos, a new threat appears that will put Earth’s very existence at risk.”

Fable Anniversary – $8.74

“Fully re-mastered with HD visuals and audio, Fable Anniversary is a stunning rendition of the original game that will delight faithful fans and new players alike!



The all new Heroic difficulty setting will test the mettle of even the most hardcore Fable fan. With no Resurrection Phials and even more lethal enemies to contend with, will you be able to survive? Forge a hero based on your actions: age and evolve a hero or villain through the actions you choose and the path you follow-be it for good, evil, or in-between.”



“Build your living legend: Through deeds and actions, build a name for yourself across the land. Recruit allies and followers. Gain glory or notoriety. Who will you be? With an entirely new lighting system, slick new interface, all new textures, models and gameplay, Fable Anniversary is the full HD, definitive Fable experience.”

Dead Rising 4/Entire Dead Rising Franchise 20-70% Off

“Dead Rising 4 marks the return of photojournalist Frank West in an all-new chapter of one of the most popular zombie game franchises of all time. All of the classic hallmarks of the ground breaking series return, including a huge array of weapons and vehicles players can combine to combat the horde ranging from the practical – to the practically insane. Players will also enjoy ambitious new features including new zombie classes, EXO Suits, and 4-player co-op multiplayer. With intense action and an unmatched level of weapon and character customization, Dead Rising 4 delivers a heart-pounding experience as players explore, scavenge and fight to survive in an epic open world sandbox.”

Don’t Forget the Mini-Game!

The sale is officially live from now until July 5th, so don’t miss out! Every day too there will be a special rotation of daily titles for super cheap as well, so keep your eyes peeled! We’ve also got a ton of PC gamers on staff, including myself, so we’ll keep you posted on the super juicy deals!

As far as the Summer Saliens metagame goes:

“Defend your Salien’s Deal-tection Station to earn points while it locates the games! Click to shoot your ray gun. Press a keybind to launch special attacks to your mouse’s position.”

SALIEN SPECIAL: A special attack based on your Salien’s body type.

A special attack based on your Salien’s body type. FREEZE: No damage, but it’ll stop the Duldrumz in their tracks.

No damage, but it’ll stop the Duldrumz in their tracks. SPACE BOMB: Lob a space bomb at your foes. Deals damage to enemies in an area.

Lob a space bomb at your foes. Deals damage to enemies in an area. BLACK HOLE: Rips through time and space to suck in nearby enemies. Finish them off!

Rips through time and space to suck in nearby enemies. Finish them off! METEOR: Get your ship to send a meteor crashing through your enemies.

Any immediate titles coming to mind that you absolutely have to grab? Sound off with your Summer Sale dreams in the comment section below! You can also follow the author of this story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy to compare the sounds of wallets screaming.