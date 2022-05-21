New Steam Game Already Has Over 500K Players

✖

There's a new game on Steam as of this week that's called V Rising, and if you haven't already heard of it, perhaps now is the time to give it a look. Plenty of people apparently already have even though the game only just now entered early access with developer and publisher Stunlock Studios announcing this week that the survival game already has over 500,000 total players with its concurrent peak already hitting 130,000. It's only available on Steam, however, so you'll need a PC to play, but the system requirements are fortunately forgiving enough to accommodate different setups even if yours is a bit dated.

V Rising just hit those impressive milestones this week after launching in early access on May 17th, so it's already off to a strong start. That sudden attention as well as some gameplay elements, too, have drawn comparisons to Iron Gate's Valheim, another survival game people grew to love. V Rising trades out Vikings for vampires and allows players to explore and survive either by themselves or with others via single-player or multiplayer options.

"Awaken as a weakened vampire after centuries of slumber," a preview of the game reads. "Hunt for blood to regain your strength while hiding from the scorching sun to survive. Rebuild your castle and convert humans into your loyal servants in a quest to raise your vampire empire. Make allies or enemies online or play solo locally, fend off holy soldiers, and wage war in a world of conflict."

It's official! 500,000 Vampires out there have stepped foot into Vardoran! Thank you all for joining us on this journey! pic.twitter.com/35pLD6DQW2 — V Rising (@VRisingGame) May 20, 2022

Since its launch earlier in the week, V Rising has already gotten a hotfix or two to resolve some server issues which makes for a positive trend of responsiveness so early on in the game's life. The developers acknowledged the 500,000-player milestone on May 20th while soon after highlighting that it had over 100,000 players active in the game at one time. According to SteamDB, that number has only gone up since then with the peak players totaling 130,626 concurrents as of May 21st.

Though the game is only in early access now, V Rising is not free and instead costs $19.99 with optional DLC purchases available, too. You can find out more about the game itself by checking out its Steam page.