One of the Biggest Steam Deck Games Is Now Only $2.49

Platforms like Steam have been ideal for gamers looking to broaden their horizons, with devices like the Steam Deck serving as an ideal resource for gamers. The mix of AAA titles and indie games is ideal for players who want to keep their finger on the pulse of the industry. Massive Steam sales are a major aspect of that appeal, with plenty of great games getting massive discounts through various sales.

That’s especially true at the end of the year, with Steam’s latest Winter Sale giving a lot of great games a 90% discount. One of the most exciting is the discount afforded to one of 2019’s most surprising hits, which laid the groundwork for an entire genre fusion. On sale for $2.49 instead of its usual price of $24.99, now is the perfect time to pick up one of Steam’s best deckbuilding titles.

Why Now Is The Perfect Time To Play Slay The Spire

Slay the Spire is currently 90% off on Steam, making now the perfect time to dive into the critically acclaimed roguelike deck-builder. Developed by Mega Crit and released in 2019, Slay the Spire is a clever fusion of rougelike and deck-building TCG game mechanics. The game tasks the player with choosing a warrior and making their way up a larger tower by defeating enemies and improving their deck with each victory.

The perfect game for Steam Deck, Slay the Spire is a delight. Nominated for several awards when it was released in 2019, Slay the Spire was a surprisingly in-depth strategy game that wholly deserves the accolades it received. Beyond being critically acclaimed upon release, Slay the Spire has proven to be a big hit with players, too. The game has received over 69,000 reviews from players on Steam, with the majority being overwhelmingly positive. The game is now on sale for $2.49 on Steam, with more than enough depth to justify the price tag.

If you’re looking to expand your strategy game collection, Steam’s Slay the Spire deals are perfect. Gamers can purchase the game alone or as part of a discounted bundle with other indie strategy titles like Baltaro or The King is Watching. Those deals make Slay the Spire an even better choice, and are the perfect indie additions to a personal game library. With Slay the Spire 2 currently set to move into Early Access sometime in 2026, now is the perfect time to dive into the original game and find out why fans have been clamoring for a new entry.

Other Steam Games Worth Grabbing From The 2025 Winter Sale

While Slay the Spire‘s discount is plenty impressive, it’s far from the only game currently available at that discount. From now through January 5th, Steam players can get a lot of really good games at the same discount. Here are some highlights, ranging from smaller releases to AAA hits.

Taken together, those titles and plenty of other games on sale are worth hundreds — and could be added to your Steam Deck library for mere dollars. Gamers looking to flesh out their Steam Deck library have plenty of options with this year’s Steam Winter Sale, and there are plenty of other options available. Treat yourself to some exciting new adventures and unique experiences this winter season, all while getting a lot of bang for your buck.

