Steamforged Games to Release Dark Souls Bestiary Filled With 5E Compatible Monsters

Steamforged Games is releasing their first supplement to its Dark Souls roleplaying game, which will adapt 80 Dark Souls monsters to 5E rules. This week, Steamforged announced Dark Souls RPG: The Tome of Strange Beings, a new bestiary that will add new Dark Souls monsters for use in Dark Souls: The Roleplaying Game or in any 5E campaign. Confirmed monsters in The Tomb of Strange Beings includes Ornstein and Smough, Pisaca, Gravelord Nito, and Lord Gwyn. Based on the description of the book (which mentions that monsters will come from Lordran and Drangleic, it appears that most of the monsters in The Tome of Strange Beings come from Dark Souls and Dark Souls 2. Monsters from Dark Souls 3 appear in the Core Rulebook of the roleplaying game.

Steamforged originally released Dark Souls: The Roleplaying Game in 2022, although the game received criticism for its decision to use Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition for its underlying ruleset instead of a bespoke games system or a system more compatible with Dark Souls' themes. An early edition of the game also contained numerous rules inconsistencies and errors, which led to Steamforged re-printing a revised edition and pushing back the release of the game to mass retail until later last year.

Steamforged has a large line of Dark Souls games, including a vast Dark Souls board game focused primarily on combatting large bosses and monsters and a Dark Souls card game. Steamforged has continued to expand on the Dark Souls board game for several years, with two standalone expansions just released last year. Steamforged is also developing an Elden Ring board game that features a mix of exploration and combat.

Dark Souls RPG: The Tome of Strange Beings will be released in August 2023.