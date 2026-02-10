Steam’s Latest Update to Early Access Has Us Excited

Steam is making changes to its Early Access program, and we’re very excited! Steam began using its Early Access development model to make in-development games available to the public. This accomplishes several things, including providing developers with a revenue stream so they can continue to improve the game and giving players a chance to enjoy their content as it’s being developed. Many Early Access titles take player feedback on bugs, issues, and areas for improvement, fostering a true sense of community as they bring a game to market. A new update will alleviate some of the platform’s unknowns.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On February 6, 2026, Steam posted an update to Early Access, allowing developers to list their planned “1.0” release date. Previously, games would be made available, and while devs would provide updates hinting at potential release dates, this wasn’t common and wasn’t listed officially anywhere on an Early Access store page. This left players somewhat in the dark, as they could invest a great deal of time in playing an Early Access game only to question when the final product might be made available. With this new change, devs can list the exact date they expect to pull the Early Access plug and launch their wares.

Image courtesy of Valve

Steam’s Early Access has been a huge hit with players and developers as the platform continues to grow. Any time Steam makes a change to the program, plenty of people take notice. While it may seem almost trivial to reveal a release date on an Early Access storefront, it’s a significant move in the right direction, as it keeps players informed about their purchases. Since an Early Access game costs money and players are told up front that the game they’re paying for is incomplete, there’s an element of trust between them and the developers. Adding any new information regarding a potential release is furthering support of that trust.

Steam PvP Fest is now live! In honor of the upcoming Valentine's Day, ask your Valentine: 1v1 me bro?



From now until Monday Feb 16, celebrate all kinds of games where you can fight your friends (or crush, we're not judging).https://t.co/wdVOvSMNJB pic.twitter.com/PFLqZL5GMA — Steam (@Steam) February 9, 2026

Now, when developers list their games on Steam in Early Access, they can choose a specific date, a month and year, a quarter and year, or just the year to explain when they expect to release their finished product. Once this is changed on existing storefronts, or the date is added to new games, the Early Access Game note (pictured above for ARK: Survival Evolved) will feature the following text at the bottom: Leaving Early Access: DATE. Steam added this option because the developers asked for it, as they wanted existing and potential players to know more about the planned release.

The new feature is available now, so you should expect to see it appear over time in games that you’ve already purchased in Early Access or will soon. That said, it’s entirely voluntary, so the developers aren’t all going to jump on board. Many were previously posting this information in the text description of their games, so this is more of an official evolution of that practice. Steam suggests that devs set specific dates only when they “have a very high degree of confidence” they’ll meet their target. This is a great change to the Early Access program and one that will likely entice more purchases moving forward.

What do you think about Steam’s change to its Early Access program? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!