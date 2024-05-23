Stellar Blade Update Adding Boss Rush Mode and New Suits Soon

Stellar Blade will get its first major update on May 24th to add new suits and a boss rush mode to the game, PlayStation and developer Shift Up confirmed this week. The announcement of Stellar Blade's update follows a tease from last week that got people speculating about what was coming with many suggesting that a boss-oriented mode was probably on the way. Of course, considering how many suits Eve has in Stellar Blade already and how much of a focus the game puts on those, seeing new suits added in an update was always inevitable.

A total of three new suits will be added to the game on May 24th with all of those seen in the images below. One of them, the Neurolink Suit, is explicitly tied to the "Boss Challenge" mode and requires you to beat that mode on either the normal difficulty or higher. The other two suits are the White Kunoichi and Black Kunoichi outfits which Shift Up simply said would be added to the game, but it's not clear if they have to be purchased or unlocked somehow or if they'll just be available in Eve's collection right when the update drops on Friday.

New Stellar Blade Suits & Boss Challenge Mode

While the new mode is called "Boss Challenge," it's effectively a boss rush as players expected. It'll be a new option accessible from the main menu and will pit you against all 19 bosses in the game, but it seems you can play it sooner than that if you haven't beaten the game yet so long as you've beaten bosses so that they show up in the Boss Challenge lineup. Once you beat the game on the harder difficulty unlocked after completing Stellar Blade, you can do a Boss Challenge run on the hard difficulty, too.

When starting a Boss Challenge run, players can either keep the gear that they've been using or choose presets which could make the experience more difficult or easier depending on what you pick.

"To start the challenge, you can either load up and use your own gear you've been using or choose one of several presets," Shift Up director Kim Hyung Tae said. "Choose the minimum preset for a true challenge, which is extremely understated, or the maximum preset, which has all of your skills and stats buffed up, if you want to taunt the boss with some spectacular combat."

The Neurolink Suit is the only reward you get from completing Boss Challenge runs, so it's really more of a mode where you strive to beat your personal bests and challenge yourself once you've already gotten the suit.

Aside from the new suits and the Boss Challenge mode, Shift Up said it's also adding two quality-of-life changes: switching from ranged to melee attack mode will no longer break your target lock-on, and Stellar Blade players will soon have an option to always have the compass displayed in the HUD.

Stellar Blade's new update arrives on May 24th.