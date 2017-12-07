Here’s One Last Chance to Score Big Board Game Deals

This one day Amazon sale on strategy games could very well be your last chance to nab some gifts and/or boost your board game arsenal at a discount this holiday season. So the best strategy in this situation would be to jump on it early before the best titles sell out. Over 50 games are up for grabs in the sale, but here are a few standouts to get you started:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Videos by ComicBook.com

• Ticket to Ride – $25.82

• Gravity Maze – $14.99

• Dixit – $16.99

• Lost Cities: The Card Game – $12

• Dead of Winter – $38.50

• Bloodborne: The Card Game – $18.49

• Zombicide Black Plague – $51.99

• Patchwork – $16.99

Head on over to Amazon to shop all of the board games in the sale. It runs all day today – December 7th – but games like Ticket to Ride probably won’t make it to the finish line. Grab the best games while you still can.