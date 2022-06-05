Street Fighter 6 Reveals First In-Game Commentators

✖

Following Street Fighter 6's big reveal during Thursday's State of Play presentation, a number of additional details have been revealed by Capcom. Interestingly, the game will include a real-time commentary option, which will feature members of the fighting game community. So far, Capcom has confirmed that Jeremy "Vicious" Lopez will provide commentary in English, while Aru will provide commentary in Japanese. Subtitles will be provided in 13 languages, allowing players to choose whichever commentator they prefer (or none at all). The two commentators have a long history with Street Fighter, as well as the fighting game community as a whole. Capcom has also teased that more commentators will be announced.

"The commentators featured on the official Capcom Pro Tour will commentate on your battles in real time. Get the pro player tournament experience as they comment on everything that happens during the fight," the game's official website reads. "The commentators will also get more and more excited as the match heats up, and also deliver easy-to-understand explanations of the game, making it a great learning tool for beginners. More commentators to be announced!"

A video showcasing commentary from Vicious and Aru in Street Fighter 6 can be found embedded below.

It will be interesting to see which commentators will be revealed next for Street Fighter 6! It's great to see Capcom incorporating members of the fighting game community into the franchise. The fighting game community has greatly evolved since Street Fighter first made the scene, and this seems like a great way to deepen the connections between the community as a whole. Street Fighter 6 could potentially introduce players to new streamers, or introduce fans of these streamers to the series. We'll have to wait and see just how deep this feature will be, but it definitely seems like an exciting inclusion!

Street Fighter 6 will release in 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What did you think of this new feature for Street Fighter 6? Are you excited to see what Capcom has planned for the next game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!