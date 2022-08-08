Street Fighter 6 Reveals New and Returning Characters

As part of this past weekend's Evo 2022 fighting game tournament, Street Fighter 6 developer Capcom officially revealed two new characters set to be on the roster when the upcoming fighting video game releases next year for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. More specifically, Street Fighter 6 will officially see Juri return once again as well as add the totally new character Kimberly.

"Kimberly invited herself to become Guy's student, who is the 39th Successor to Bushinryu after defeating his master Zeku, the 38th Successor," the PlayStation Blog post about the new Street Fighter 6 characters reads in part. "Kimberly had an ordinary upbringing, but she's a prodigy who graduated college early and now wants to be a full-fledged ninja. She is infatuated with '80s pop culture when the portable cassette player was at its peak popularity, hence why she always carries one with her."

You can check out what Juri and Kimberly look like in action within Street Fighter 6 for yourself embedded below:

Kimberly, the spunky new ninja, and Juri, the sadistic thrill-seeker, join #StreetFighter6 when it arrives in 2023! Spray cans, a portable cassette player, and motorcyles have never looked more fresh. 🎵👁️ pic.twitter.com/Lnw87p27aP — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) August 8, 2022

In addition to the new Street Fighter 6 roster additions, Capcom also revealed two new commentators. As previously revealed, the title allows players to enable real-time commentary, and there are basically two different types: Play-by-Play Commentator and Color Commentator. The former describes the action as it happens quickly and articulately while the latter offers insight and analysis for the match. Tasty Steve has been revealed as a Play-by-Play Commentator option in Street Fighter 6 while James Chen marks the first Color Commentator revealed for the upcoming title.

Broadly speaking, Street Fighter 6 is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC in 2023. No definitive release date beyond that has been announced. The game includes three game modes in the form of Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming fighting video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Street Fighter 6 so far? Are you excited to see Juri return and the reveal of Kimberly? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!