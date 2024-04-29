Street Fighter 6 Reveals Akuma Release Date in Stunning New Trailer

On May 22nd, Akuma is coming to Street Fighter 6 as the game's next DLC fighter. The villain has long been a fan favorite, and many were shocked that he didn't make the base roster. However, the wait seems to have been worth it, as Capcom has dropped a brand-new trailer showcasing Akuma's moves, as well as his new default style. The new design looks even more intimidating than before, and makes him look like an older warrior. Of course, fans can also go with Akuma's classic design, if they prefer.

In the trailer, Akuma can first be seen intimidating a custom character, before jumping into battle with Ryu. During the Ryu fight, viewers can get a glimpse at Akuma's moves, as well as his new stage, Enma's Hollow. After pummeling the protagonist of the Street Fighter franchise, Akuma can be seen finishing off Ryu using Raging Demon around the 2:41 mark. Akuma will be voiced in the game by Christopher Guerrero. The new trailer for Akuma can be found below.

What Street Fighter Fans are Saying

So far, the trailer has received widespread praise from Street Fighter fans! In particular, a lot of players voiced their approval for this new take on Raging Demon, and the fact that Capcom seemed to sneak in the reveal when it already seemed like the trailer was over. The Super Combo has been a staple of Akuma's moveset since his debut in Super Street Fighter II Turbo, and it looks pretty incredible in Street Fighter 6. It will be interesting to see if fans are just as happy with the fighter when he's actually playable, but luckily fans don't have to wait too much longer to experience Akuma's power for themselves.

Street Fighter 6 Year 2 Character Pass

Akuma is the fourth and final DLC fighter in Street Fighter 6's Year 1 Character Pass. At this time, Capcom has not offered any details about the future following Akuma's arrival. That said, there have been some rumors circulating about 6 fighters that could be a part of a Year 2 Character Pass, including favorites like M. Bison, Vega, R. Mika, Sakura, and Elena. That rumor also suggested that the next pass will add a brand-new character. As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt.

That said, it seems highly likely that we'll see some kind of announcement about the future following Akuma's debut. Street Fighter 6 has performed quite well for Capcom, and it would make sense for the company to keep building on this success. With Summer Game Fest set to take place just a few weeks after Akuma's release, it seems like a strong possibility we could learn more during that show. Hopefully Capcom will have some fun things to reveal!

Are you excited for Akuma? What fighters would you like to see added to Street Fighter 6? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!