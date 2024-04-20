Street Fighter 6 Discounted to Lowest Price Yet in New Sale

Street Fighter 6 is on sale via PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5, and it is currently available at its lowest price yet. The latest Street Fighter game has been available for nearly a year now, but Capcom has yet to substantially discount it, presumably because it is selling strongly so there is minimal incentive to discount it heavily. Whatever the case, now is a good opportunity to jump on the game as it probably won't get cheaper than this until the holiday season.

The best of the deals comes the way of third-party seller Fanatical, has Steam keys for the game priced at $32.39. The cheapest the game has ever been on Steam, before this, was $39.59. Unfortunately, those on Xbox and PS5 users will need to fork over about this price if they want to grab the game, as it is $39 on both platforms.

The seventh mainline entry in the series, Street Fighter 6 was released on June 2, 2023. Upon release, it garnered a 92 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, as of January this year, it has sold three million units.

"Powered by Capcom's proprietary RE Engine the Street Fighter 6 experience spans across three distinct game modes featuring World Tour, Fighting Ground and Battle Hub," reads an official blurb about the game. "Play legendary masters and new fan favorites like Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, Jamie, Kimberly and more in this latest edition with each character featuring striking new redesigns and exhilarating cinematic specials."

"Everything feels carefully considered for those jumping into Street Fighter 6 as their first game in the series," reads a snippet from our glowing review of the game. "But at the same time, there's clearly a ton to dig into for those who want to keep playing on deeper and more dedicated levels. Street Fighter 6 is just pure fun, and every punch hits hard, every kick feels great, and it's just so cool to look at. It's the most fun I've had with Street Fighter in years, and the great, hard hitting start to a powerful new era for the franchise."