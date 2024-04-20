Nintendo Switch Sale Discounts 95-Rated Game to Just $4

There are 3,274 Nintendo Switch games currently on sale over on the Nintendo eShop. Unfortunately for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users, most of the deals are filler deals, which is to say Nintendo Switch games they have never heard of or the discount itself is borderline inconsequential. That said, there are some steals and deals to be had on various notable Nintendo Switch games if you have the patience to sift through all 3,000-plus deals.

In particular, and as Nintendo Everything notes, many of the best indie games on Nintendo Switch have just been discounted. Included is a 95-rated game released just last year for just $4. That game is Vampire Survivors. This is one of the best Nintendo Switch deals featured, but far from the only good one.

Below, you can check out all of the notable indie games included in the new 2024 Switch eShop Indie Sale, which is set to run until April 24. This includes a list of games, complete with prices, and a couple of trailers for some of the Nintendo Switch games.

Nintendo Switch Games Under $5

Among Us – $3.25

Vampire Survivors – $4.24

Nintendo Switch Games Under $10

Bugsnax – $7.49

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – $9.99

Celeste – $9.99

Untitled Goose Game – $9.99

Hollow Knight – $7.50

Slay the Spire – $8.74

Katana Zero – $8.99

Stardew Valley – $9.99

Spiritfarer – $7.49

Ori and the Blind Forest – $7.99

What the Golf? – $9.99

Nintendo Switch Games Under $20

Disco Elysium – $11.99

Hades – $12.49

Cocoon – $17.49

Cult of the Lamb – $14.99

Gang Beasts – $11.99

Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course – $19.49

Neon White – $14.99

Ori and the Will of the Wisps – $11.99

Signalis – $13.99

Bug Fables – $14.99

Rogue Legacy 2 – $14.99

Nintendo Switch Games Under $30

Sea of Stars – $27.99

Tunic – $20.99

Wargroove + Wargroove 2 Bundle – $21.59

River City Girls 2 – $27.99

Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition – $26.49

For more Nintendo coverage, including coverage specific to the Nintendo Switch -- including all of the latest Nintendo Switch news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch deals -- click here.