Gaming

‘Street Fighter’ Fans Think Ken Looks Better In ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Than SFV

From the World of Light story mode reveal, to the addition of Ken finally confirmed, today’s Super […]

By

From the World of Light story mode reveal, to the addition of Ken finally confirmed, today’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation from Nintendo was absolutely incredible. It also seemed to shake up some loyalties, because Twitter couldn’t help but to think that Street Fighter’s Ken looked way better in Smash than his own game.

The fighter was confirmed earlier today and though fans weren’t surprised to see his arrival, they were happy! The Street Fighter alum will act as a copy fighter and was introduced alongside Incineroar from the Pokemon-verse. According to Nintendo, these two roster additions are the final main characters to be revealed apart from upcoming DLC announcements.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given that the Big N confirmed paid DLC on the way, it looks like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will have a lot of room to grow and expand well after launch, which is a good thing! We’re excited to learn even more about the fighter before it finally makes its official debut for Nintendo Switch players on December 7.

What do you think about the Ken design from the latest reveal? Love it, or keep with his original look? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and let us know what you’d like to see from the title before it arrives next month!

Tagged:

Related Posts