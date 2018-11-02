‘Street Fighter’ Fans Think Ken Looks Better In ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Than SFV

From the World of Light story mode reveal, to the addition of Ken finally confirmed, today’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation from Nintendo was absolutely incredible. It also seemed to shake up some loyalties, because Twitter couldn’t help but to think that Street Fighter’s Ken looked way better in Smash than his own game.

Yea we are sure pic.twitter.com/8lZq6n1AAY — Michael Kasugano (@MichaelKasugano) November 1, 2018

Also for shits/giggles/memes, someone please photoshop either the ugly SFV DLC Ken face and/or that Alex Valle face onto a screenshot of Smash Ultimate Ken — Jason Tuyen (@xanjos) November 1, 2018

Well played Nintendo, Ken has a better face in Smash than in SFV. pic.twitter.com/PcK8CyogV4 — Jake Lynch (@TSP_jlynx) November 1, 2018

Dam, Nintendo made a better Ken for Smash than Capcom made for SFV 🙃 pic.twitter.com/gvXi0vOycv — Andy (@IHellMasker) November 1, 2018

Top 5 things I take away from the Smash Direct – Sonic tried to save Pikachu

– Ken’s model makes SFV look like a joke

– Characters already revealed as AT won’t be DLC (I’m pretty sure that’s correct)

– THE GAME LOOKS AMAZING

– Little Mac got sauced by Ken — Ultimate Supervisor Scourge (@ScourgeSF) November 1, 2018

The fighter was confirmed earlier today and though fans weren’t surprised to see his arrival, they were happy! The Street Fighter alum will act as a copy fighter and was introduced alongside Incineroar from the Pokemon-verse. According to Nintendo, these two roster additions are the final main characters to be revealed apart from upcoming DLC announcements.

Given that the Big N confirmed paid DLC on the way, it looks like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will have a lot of room to grow and expand well after launch, which is a good thing! We’re excited to learn even more about the fighter before it finally makes its official debut for Nintendo Switch players on December 7.

What do you think about the Ken design from the latest reveal? Love it, or keep with his original look? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and let us know what you’d like to see from the title before it arrives next month!