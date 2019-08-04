PlayStation to Share News at Evo 2019, Prompting Speculation of Street Fighter VI Announcement

Are Capcom and PlayStation gearing up to announce Street Fighter VI at Evo this year? Well, that’s what parts of the Internet think. Today, the official Evo account announced a partnership with PlayStation that will see eight of the nine main event titles presented on PS4. And more importantly, there will be news from PlayStation at the show. What type of news, isn’t divulged, but presumably we’re talking an announcement or multiple announcements.

If you pair this with the fact that Street Fighter V has no new content in the pipeline and is struggling a bit from its underwhelming and messy launch, it could mean Capcom is finally going to announce a new installment. And if it this is true, then it will probably be console exclusive to PlayStation 4/PS5.

We are excited to partner with @PlayStation for #EVO2019! 8 of the 9 main event titles are presented by PS4. Don’t miss any of the action and stay tuned for more news from PlayStation at EVO! #EVOPS4 pic.twitter.com/BTWlWmGdPB — EVO (@EVO) July 22, 2019

Meanwhile, others believe this could spell the return of PlayStation All-Stars, or maybe even mean we’ll be getting a PlayStation character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The latter seems very, very unlikely, but the former is certainly possible.

“stay tuned for more news from PlayStation at EVO” Is Sony about to announce PlayStation All-Stars 2 or something? — Claude (@A_La_Claude) July 22, 2019

Whatever the case, there will be PlayStation news at Evo 2019, which is being headlined by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and which is poised to take place on August 2 and run until August 4.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What "news" do you think PlayStation will share?