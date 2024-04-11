Stunning Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide Can Be Free With This Amazon Deal

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon is running a huge buy 2, get 1 free sale that contains thousands of books and movies. One of those books just happens to be the gorgeous, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom hardcover collector's edition guide book that was released last year. Nintendo worked directly with the publisher to create this official guide, and it uncovers every facet of the game in its 496 pages. Plus, the book itself is absolutely beautiful, with one of the best covers we've ever seen.

If you're interested, the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guide is currently priced at $26.85 (40% off) here on Amazon, and it could be your freebie depending on the other two items you choose from Amazon's B2G1 free sale, which you can shop in it's entirety right here. If you type "Zelda" into the sale search bar, you'll find a treasure trove of titles that you can pair with this guide to earn your free book. Just keep in mind that the sale is only expected to last through this week.

While you're at it you might wan to pick up the Dark Souls Trilogy Compendium, which relaunches on April 15th. It isn't part of the B2G1 sale, but this will likely be your last chance to order one at the regular price.

What Will the Live-Action The Legend of Zelda Movie Be About?

The Legend of Zelda fans have a lot to be excited about right now, including LEGO sets and the upcoming live-action movie. Plot details and casting for the live-action The Legend of Zelda movie have yet to be confirmed. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes director Wes Ball is set to direct the film, which will also be produced by long time Spider-Man producer, Avi Arad. A number of actors have been rumored or suggested by fans, including Spider-Man and Uncharted star Tom Holland for Link and Euphoria and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star Hunter Schafer for Zelda.

"I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films," said Nintendo game director Shigeru Miyamoto in a statement. "I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it."