Subnautica Coming to PlayStation 4

Developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment has announced that its hit underwater survival game, Subnautica, is coming to PlayStation 4 sometime later this year during the holiday season.

The port will be handled by well-known porting studio Panic Button, who is also helping in the development of the game’s Xbox One version.

For those that don’t know: Subnautica released earlier this year on PC after a four year stint in Steam Early Access. Upon launch, the game garnered a great critical reception, currently sitting at an 87 on Metacritic, which makes it one of the highest reviewed games this year. In addition to delighting critics, the game has also resonated with a large audience of gamers, racking up millions in units sold.

The combination of commercial and critical success perhaps explains why the game is also now getting a run at retail on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (it’s current available on the Microsoft platform apart of Xbox Game Preview) via Gearbox Publishing.

Subnautica is available on PC and Xbox One for $24.99 USD. Below, you can read more about the game:

Subnautica is an underwater adventure game set on an alien ocean planet. A massive, open world full of wonder and peril awaits you!

Key Features