Sucker Punch Discusses Ghost Of Tsushima’s Creation

One of the most shocking announcements to come out of this morning's Paris Games Week event was the reveal of Ghost of Tsushima, the latest project to come out of Sucker Punch, the developers behind the Infamous and Sly Cooper games. This game definitely takes a more interesting turn for the studio, taking place in an open world in feudal Japan, putting you in control of a mighty samurai warrior.

But its creation process didn't come easy, as the team had to think long and hard to bring the world of Tsushima to life. In fact, it detailed this process pretty heavily in a new video interview, which was posted earlier today by Sony.

In it, creative director Nate Fox and creative/art director Jason Connell talk about the work they've done with the Infamous games (most notably Second Son, which has since been remastered for PlayStation 4 Pro), and where it decided to move on from there with Tsushima.

Fox explained, "When we were looking at our next project, we wanted to stay open world because we're giving authority and power to the player, and we didn't want to walk away from that. We think it's integral to modern gaming that players are in charge."

"We thought a lot about open world games, and what makes some open world games so beautiful and great. We kind of settled on…we wanted to have a clear fantasy as the player."

He continued, "When we hit upon the Mongol invasion of Tsushima of 1274, it all clicked. Suddenly you knew who the heroes were, who the villains were, what the stakes were for the world. And you had a video game."

Connell added, "Ghosts of Tsushima is an action stealth adventure game where you play a samurai in feudal Japan, and we are taking inspiration from the historical point of time where the Mongol army invaded the island of Tsushima."

Fox continued, "All those locations are in-engine, they're in the world. That's the place you're going to defend. Huge island, filled with a lot of different places, towns, people. There's so much to learn and so much to see."

You can see the video above. Hopefully we'll see more of Ghost of Tsushima at PlayStation Experience next month.

Ghost of Tsushima doesn't have a release date, but it's slated for PlayStation 4.