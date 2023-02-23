Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Rating Mentions Decapitations, Strong Violence

Ahead of PlayStation's State of Play event where we'll see more of Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, we've gotten a preview of some of the content in store for players thanks to a new rating for the game. The rating expectedly labels Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as something appropriate for those aged 18 and up while saying that parts of the game are "strewn with corpses" and that there are instances of decapitations and dismemberment. For those who are fans of DC's Suicide Squad, however, none of these things should be too surprising and are in fact things those fans were probably hoping for anyway.

Some of the past trailers for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League hinted at this level of violence that we'll see in the game, but Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority shed a bit more light on what to expect from the game with its newest rating. The Suicide Squad fights enemies that are mainly robots and aliens, the overview of the game said, but it's clear from the description below that we'll see some pretty graphic interactions between the Suicide Squad and their enemies at times.

"Some of the areas in the city are strewn with corpses, some of which have missing limbs. These corpses cannot be interacted with," a preview of the game's more graphic content explained. "Splatters of purple fluid are frequently seen when enemies receive damage. Blood briefly stains the edges of the screen when the player character receives damage. The story scenes contain some depictions of violence which are tinged with dark humour, such as scenes implying a character's finger being severed and subsequent jokes made about the severed finger. Other scenes contain stronger depictions, such as a character with a blade impaled in the neck, another's heart being ripped out, and a man being decapitated with blood spurting out of the neck stump. Overall, these depictions would be more appropriate under a M18 rating where the Classification Guidelines allow 'depictions of realistic violence, such as killing, maiming or causing other serious injury to humanoid characters.'"

The State of Play event scheduled for Thursday will devote a significant portion of the runtime to the Suicide Squad game, but we probably won't be seeing violence of this scale during that event. If you want to tune into the State of Play to catch whatever is shown off, here's how you can do so.