How and When to Watch PlayStation's New State of Play

Sony is set to hold its first PlayStation State of Play showcase for 2023 this afternoon. Since the start of the new year, PlayStation fans have been eager to see more of what will be coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2 over the coming months. And while today's new event might keep much of Sony's plans with its first-party studios in the dark, it should still give us a lot of insight into third-party releases that are in the pipeline.

What Time Does State of Play Start?

If you're looking to watch today's State of Play event for yourself as it transpires, the presentation is set to kick off today, February 23rd, at 4:00pm ET/1:00pm PT. Per usual, Sony will be broadcasting this showcase across its official PlayStation channels on both Twitch and YouTube.

As for the length of the show, Sony has said that today's State of Play will last 45 minutes in its entirety. This is definitely a bit lengthier than other State of Play showcases that we've had in the past, which means there could definitely be some big surprises in store.

What Games Will PlayStation Highlight During State of Play?

Currently, PlayStation has only broadly given us an idea of what titles it will feature at today's State of Play. The most notable game that will likely end up appearing is that of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Set to launch in May 2023, PlayStation has already confirmed that it will be showing off 15 minutes of new gameplay footage from the upcoming Rocksteady title. This will mark our lengthiest look at the title so far since it was first announced back in 2020.

Outside of Suicide Squad, PlayStation has said that this new State of Play will also highlight five upcoming games for PlayStation VR2. Additionally, it was stressed that most of today's event will center around third-party releases, which means that upcoming first-party games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 likely won't appear. As a whole, it has been said that 16 games in total will be shown during today's presentation. While it remains to be seen what all of these titles are, there's definitely a lot to be excited about with this new State of Play.