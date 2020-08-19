Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Developer Rocksteady Addresses Reported Issues of Sexual Harassment

UK-based Rocksteady Studios -- the developer of the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and the Batman: Arkham series -- has responded to accusations that it has not properly handled issues of sexual harassment within the studio. Today, a letter from 2018 signed by 10 out of the 18 women working at Rocksteady Studios at the time about issues of sexual harassment and the studio's inadequate response surfaced online today, quickly making the rounds. A few hours later, Rocksteady responded.

Rocksteady's response includes a new letter featuring some of these same women defending the response of their employer following the 2018 letter. The new letter was revealed via Rocksteady's official Twitter account, which alleges that the letter is unedited and signed by seven of the original signatories.

"In [The Guardian's] article, we feel that the anonymous source or sources attempted to speak on behalf of all women at Rocksteady, and we do not feel that this article is a fair representation of us, the events at the time or since the letter was received," reads the letter.

The letter, which you can check out below, notes that Rocksteady not only addressed the issues at the time of the letter but has continued this work and helped create an environment where female employees have a voice within the studio.

The letter also takes umbrage with any of this being disclosed, noting that at the time the plan was to keep all of this private.

You can check out the Tweet and letter below. As you would expect, replies have been turned off.

While working on our response to the recent news, we received the following unsolicited letter. pic.twitter.com/sozmsp6u3C — Rocksteady Studios (@RocksteadyGames) August 19, 2020

As for Rocksteady, it's expected to reveal its new Suicide Squad game this Friday or Saturday before or during DC FanDome. This will be its first game since the aforementioned 2018 letter was created.