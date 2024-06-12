Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Gets New Update Ahead of Season 2
Some big fixes and new content have hit Suicide Squad.
Rocksteady Studios has today pushed out a new update for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. At this point in time, most Suicide Squad players are waiting on Season 2 of the live-service game to kick off. For now, it's not known exactly when Season 2 will begin, but it's expected that this next wave of content will drop in July. Prior to that time, though, some new inclusions and fixes have now landed in the latest DC Comics game.
As a whole, this new update for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is largely centered around bug fixes. Rocksteady has rectified a number of errors associated with the game's servers, gameplay, and crashes. Other than this, the new Suicide Squad update also adds new emotes, banners, and outfits that are meant to celebrate Pride month and keep players looking "absolutely fabulous".
To see everything that this new update for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League accomplishes, you can view the full patch notes below.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League June 12th Update Patch Notes
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused a server disconnection after breaking down gear from the end of mission rewards screen.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Deadshot to be invisible while wearing the 'Eggshot' skin.
- Fixed the 'Too-Small' Doll sometimes not unlocking after earning a full set of Two-Face Infamy gear.
- Fixed a display bug with the 1 Piece Duality Bonus on Two-Face Infamy gear that incorrectly states that it restores 50% shield when you Punish an enemy. This has been corrected to 10%. NOTE: This is a visual bug only and the effect itself is unchanged.
- Fixed the Punish Status incorrectly applying to bosses.
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to enable more Contracts than intended.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented players from gathering at the 'Funny Pages' mission start point while in a co-op session.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the music to play during the 'Out of Orbit' mission.
- Fixed the pop-up that introduces Green Lantern Infused Enemies incorrectly using placeholder text.
- Fixed a bug that was causing the enemy grenade indicator to disappear too quickly.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented players from being able to destroy some of the Green Lantern constructs during the Green Lantern boss fight.
- Fixed certain weather effects not triggering correctly during Episode 2 Incursions.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented The Joker's Traversal from working after unlocking him.
- Fixed enemy Rooftop Shields sometimes being misaligned in the 'Out of Orbit' mission.
- Fixed a bug that could sometimes cause Invasion Level +6 to become locked if the player force closed the game after initially selecting it.
- Various crash fixes.
- Various localisation fixes.