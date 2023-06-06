The Super Mario Bros. Movie Gets DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K Release Date

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been available digitally for the last few weeks, but fans have been eagerly awaiting a physical release. Thankfully an end is in sight, as the animated film is set to release on DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K on June 13th. Some lucky fans that pre-ordered certain special editions like the SteelBook have already gotten the movie (myself included), but a general release won't be happening until next week in the U.S. and Canada.

The announcement was made via the movie's official Twitter account, alongside a small trailer, which can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Watch the Power Up Edition again and again and again. #SuperMarioMovie is now yours to own on Digital and Blu-ray in the US and Canada 6/13. https://t.co/V18PBli24X pic.twitter.com/ZKkpfT7whF — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) June 6, 2023

Released in theaters on April 5th, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been the year's biggest box office success. The movie has made more than $1 billion worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing animated films of all-time, recently surpassing the original Frozen. The animated adaptation marked the first new movie starring the Nintendo character since 1993's Super Mario Bros. live-action film, which was both a critical and commercial flop. That movie's failure made Nintendo hesitant to embrace adaptations of its properties, and it took three decades for Mario to return to theaters. Thankfully, the animated film was much closer to the source material, and fans are eager to see more Nintendo movies on the big screen.

Despite the film's massive success, Nintendo and Universal Pictures have not made any announcements about a follow-up. The movie's post-credit scene does set up a sequel, and there's also significant fodder for spin-offs featuring Mario family characters. Of course, we could also see completely different Nintendo properties making it to the big screen! Whatever follows The Super Mario Bros. Movie, there's clearly a formula in place that fans of all ages are happy with. Hopefully we won't have to wait too much longer to find out what comes next.

Are you planning to grab The Super Mario Bros. Movie when it releases on physical media? Have you watched the movie yet? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!