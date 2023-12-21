Super Mario Bros. Movie Song "Peaches" Fails to Make Oscar Shortlist

The Super Mario Bros. Movie fans are sad that "Peaches" won't win Best Original Song at The Oscars this year. For fans of big franchises, there will be some Barbie and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse representation is possibly on the way. Still, people thought Jack Black was going to get to dress up like Bowser and bless the stage for a spirited performance of "Peaches." In a year where The Oscars is going to need as many buzz worthy moments as possible, it seems strange that The Academy effectively punted. As much of a bummer as this is, The Super Mario Bros. Movie was wildly successful and nothing can really change that.

"We had already had a few sessions; I think we were a year in when [Directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic] first sprung it on me," Black told IGN earlier this year. "They were like, 'How would you feel about Bowser singing a song?' And I was like, 'Ooh, I don't know.' I'm very protective about my singing career with my band, Tenacious D."

Could There Be More Singing For Mario and Bowser?

Not too long ago, Jack Black shared his vision for what the second Super Mario Bros. Movie could look like. He told Variety's Awards podcast about the potential for a musical follow-up. "Peaches" became a massive pop-culture moment earlier this year. Why not lean into that success?

"I think it should be a full musical, like what Todd Phillips is supposedly doing with Joker 2," Black told during the podcast. The comments came after the funny man broke down his development of the hit song "Peaches."

"I don't like to mix my music and movies, unless they told me at the beginning," Black continued. "I'm real protective of the Tenacious D side of my career. They sent me a 30-second nugget of an idea, and it was hilarious. So I fleshed it out, added some lyrics and melody, and they loved it. And by God, they put it in the film. I couldn't believe they did."

What Did Bowser Do In Super Mario Bros.?

"While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt; Jurassic World and The LEGO Movie franchises) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day; It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi. With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Keegan-Michael Key; The Lion King) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy;The Queen's Gambit), Mario taps into his own power."

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie features an extraordinary comedic cast, including Jack Black (Jumanji films) as Bowser, Seth Rogen (Neighbors franchise) as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen (Portlandia, Saturday Night Live) as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson (American Dad!, Family Guy) as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco (Green Book) as Spike, plus a special voice appearance by Charles Martinet, who has voiced the characters of Mario and Luigi in the Super Mario games for more than 30 years."

