New Leak Reveals Title for Super Mario Bros. Movie Sequel (And It’s Not What You Think)

We’ve known that The Super Mario Bros. Movie was getting a sequel since March of last year. However, further details about the project have been scarce, despite the occasional unconfirmed leak hinting at what’s to come. Now, it appears that NBC accidentally unveiled the title of the upcoming project, which was originally announced to hit theaters in April 2026. In an article on the NBC Universal newsroom website, which appears to have since been edited, the film was referenced as Super Mario World. That detail has been removed, but not before industry sources got a screenshot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The screenshot in question comes from reputable source @Wario64, who often shares breaking news and reliable intel about video game news and deals. Their post shows an original list of movies that would get big theatrical releases, followed by exclusive streaming release on Peacock. The list has since been shortened to no longer include the Mario title, though the other, not-so-secret films remain. You can get a look at the original text via Wario’s post below:

the Mario sequel movie is titled "Super Mario World" https://t.co/wgiR9mV5yc pic.twitter.com/Z6H90Mlcze — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 14, 2025

If this information is to be believed, it’s a bit of a surprise. Previous leaks suggested the film would, somewhat predictably, be called Super Mario Bros. 2. This would’ve kept in line with the progression of the video games, taking on an adaptation for the next game in the series. If this new, accidental reveal proves to be accurate, that means the movies will be skipping right over Super Mario Bros. 2 and heading straight for Super Mario World.

What We Know About the Super Mario Bros. Movie Sequel

The confirmed info we have on the next Super Mario Bros. movie is pretty scarce. We know that it’s happening and that it’s planned for a theatrical release on April 3rd, 2026. Beyond that, we’ve mostly got comments from the movie’s cast that are more speculative than fact. Keegan Michael-Key, who voiced Toad in the first film, has previously shared that we’ll see a mix of favorites and less well-known characters in the second installment. Meanwhile, the controversial voice of Mario, Chris Pratt, has speculated that the film could spawn a Nintendo Cinematic Universe.

Promo for the super mario bros. movie

For now, though, we don’t have much on the project beyond its release date and a few cast announcements. This leak from NBC may well be a reliable confirmation of the film’s title being Super Mario World, which heavily suggests that the movie will be based on the game of the same name. However, given that it was quickly removed, it could either have been accidentally revealed early or be inaccurate information. Until we get official confirmation, the leak is no guarantee that the movie will stick to that title upon release.

What do you think about the next Super Mario Bros. movie skipping right to Super Mario World? Are there any elements from the game you hope to see, if the leak proves reliable? Let us know in the comments below!