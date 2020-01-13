Super Mario Maker 2 is Getting More Updates

It took a long time for Nintendo to embrace the concept of DLC, but it seems to be a staple of their titles in the Nintendo Switch era. If any of their games seems like the perfect fit for more content, it’s Super Mario Maker 2. After all, no matter how much content Nintendo stuffs into these games, creators are always going to want more options to play with. Fortunately, it seems fans will have even more options in the future. In a recent post on a Japanese Nintendo site (translated by Nintendo Everything), Nintendo mentioned further updates are on the way for the title.

Thus far, Nintendo has released two free updates for the game. An update in October added online play with friends, while an update last month brought in a handful of new additions, most notably the ability to transform into Link from Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda franchise.

There are still plenty of places Nintendo could take Super Mario Maker 2. When Super Mario 3D World was announced as one of Super Mario Maker 2‘s “Extra Game Styles,” a number of fans expected to see Nintendo add build options from another game that would be different from the norm, such as Super Mario Bros. 2, Super Mario Land 2 or Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island. All three of these games would offer significantly different options from the styles currently available in Super Mario Maker 2, and fans would likely be willing to pay for them as DLC. That said, they could also prove difficult for Nintendo to implement. Of course, it’s possible Nintendo will instead continue to make smaller updates to the game, holding any future Extra Game Styles for a potential third game in the franchise.

Regardless of where Nintendo decides to take future updates to the game, it will be interesting to see. After all, the Mario Maker games have given players a robust amount of options to build their own Mario levels, and the results have been entertaining to say the least. Courses from the game are a delight to view online, as players come up with some truly diabolical levels with which to torture anyone that comes across them. No matter what Nintendo adds to the game in the future, it’s safe to assume players will continue making things difficult for one another!

What do you want to see added to Super Mario Maker 2? What's the most fiendish level you've been able to come up with?