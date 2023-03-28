Super Mario Bros. Movie Star Charlie Day On Luigi's Mansion Movie: "Let's Make This Happen" (Exclusive)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie star Charlie Day isn't mincing words about the franchise future of his Luigi animated character: he wants that spinoff movie. During the press junket for The Super Mario Bros. Movie ComicBook.com had the chance to follow-up with Charlie Day about leading his own film in the franchise – namely, a spinoff film based on the popular Luigi's Mansion video game series.

When asked by Phaze Zero host Brandon Davis if he's still interested in a doing Luigi's Mansion after making and promoting The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Day was undetterred in his enthusiasm – so much so that he is openly campaigning to make it happen:

"Yes I do. Big time," Day said in response to the question of whether he wants make a Luigi's Mansion movie. "You're not the first [to ask] but let's get that out in the zeitgiest. Let's make this happen, okay? I am in."

Charlie Day has maintained all along that he has a Luigi's Mansion adaptation in his sights for the future – he echoed the same sentiment earlier this year, during an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine:

"Yeah, my son was just playing Luigi's Mansion the other day on his Switch. Look, I'm thrilled to get the opportunity, I grew up playing Super Mario Brothers as did everyone I know so, we'll see! It's like anything else in life, I'll go if I'm invited!'

What is The Super Mario Bros. Movie About?

While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day) are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi. With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mario taps into his own power. "

"For the first time, the iconic global entertainment brands Illumination and Nintendo join forces to create The Super Mario Bros. Movie, a new, big-screen adventure starring one of pop culture's most prominent plumbers of the past four decades," the studios said in a statement. "Based on the world of Nintendo's Mario games, the film invites audiences into a vibrant, thrilling new universe unlike any created before in an action-packed, exuberant cinematic comedy event."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be in theaters on April 5th.