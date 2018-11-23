‘Super Mario Odyssey’ Adds New Christmas and 8-Bit Skins

With it being Thanksgiving and all, you'd think that Nintendo would be adding some variation of a "turkey" costume to Super Mario Odyssey. But instead, the company has added two new outfits that are sure to be a hit with fans -- especially those that grew up with the old-school Mario.

Two new costumes are now available in the hit Nintendo Switch game, available for purchase within the shop. The first one is a classic 8-bit Mario Cap that actually turns your character into the pixelated character from the Super Mario Bros. adventure. Granted, you'll need to pay quite a bit to get your hands on him, as he runs 9,999 coins in the shop. Fortunately, you should be able to find a good amount of those within the game.

The second outfit is a traditional Christmas costume, which is available for purchase for a much more affordable price. But there's a small catch -- you have to finish the main story before it becomes available. That shouldn't be a big deal for those who have beaten the game; and serves as motivation to get others to jump in and take care of Bowser once and for all.

Nintendo announced the skins yesterday, making them available before the Thanksgiving holiday. And for those that are picking up a Nintendo Switch and a copy of the game this weekend, consider them an extra incentive!

New special outfits have been added to #SuperMarioOdyssey! After you’ve finished the main story, check out the shop to find the Santa Hat & Santa Outfit and 8-Bit Mario Cap. pic.twitter.com/8fXDcCrhfZ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 22, 2018

Nintendo Wire has posted a video showcasing the two new costumes below, and they both look like a lot of fun. The real question here is which one we start with. I mean, there's nothing wrong with taking the retro approach, even if it does look a little cheesy in terms of movement; but on the other, Christmas. It's upon us.

Whatever outfit you decide to go with, you'll find Super Mario Odyssey well worth your time. We reviewed it late last year and found it to be a defining point in the Nintendo Switch generation -- and within its first year yet.

You can check out Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch now.