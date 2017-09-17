Super Mario Odyssey Download Size Revealed

For those Nintendo Switch owners that are still amped up about the latest Direct, we’ve got some upcoming details on the newest Mario title coming to the console.

Earlier this week, Nintendo revealed more details about the elaborate photo mode for the new game. With all of the new features and the open world, it begs the question: Just how big is this game?

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a Japanese store’s listing, the upcoming adventure for Super Mario Odyssey will take up about 22% of the Switch’s memory. Coming in at 5.7 gigabytes of storage for those that purchase the game digitally, it might be time to splurge for that MicroSD card. Keep in mind too that this is only considering the base game – no day one patches or additional content that may come later.

Though the game size seems large, the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild title took up 13.4 GB of space. Nintendo has been very upfront about the potential need for MicroSD but they have been increasing their efforts on the developmental side to make sure every game is as optimized as possible.

For those looking to boost their console’s storage, Nintendo has stated that increasing the size can be done with MicroSD, MicroSDHC, or MicroSDXC memory cards. With all of the third party support, including huge titles like Skyrim, it might be a worthwhile investment to do this sooner rather than later.

Super Mario Odyssey will be releasing on the Nintendo Switch October 27th.