Super Mario Party just got a new online update on Nintendo Switch, but it seems that a sequel might be coming to the platform later this year. In a blog post from Zippo, the leaker indicated that the new online modes were meant as a test for Super Mario Party 2, which could release this holiday season. Zippo also indicated that an announcement will likely come during next month's all-digital E3 2021 event. Readers should take this with a grain of salt until Nintendo announces something official, but it certainly seems plausible, given the current game's massive success on Switch!

"This is the most obvious sequel in the history of the universe, lmao. The original 2018 game has sold far better than anyone could ever have expected, including Nintendo. It's gone on to the be the best selling Mario Party ever, by a wide margin Not only that, but here's another way to look at it's massive sales: It's outsold every Mario Kart, pre DS, every Animal Crossing, pre New Horizons, as well as every Smash Bros. game, pre Ultimate. Mario Party is a big deal at Nintendo now, they're taking this series seriously, which is why you mysteriously saw that online play update a few weeks ago. I and numerous others see it as a test for SMP2's online. From all accounts, the game should be ready for a holiday release, an E3/summer announcement is once again, extremely likely," wrote Zippo.

Super Mario Party's online update came as a big surprise to a lot of Nintendo fans. The update came at the end of last month, despite the fact that the game has been available since late 2018. According to figures Nintendo released in March, Super Mario Party is the seventh best-selling game on Nintendo Switch, with nearly 15 million units sold. That's an impressive number for the series, and one that bodes well for a potential sequel.

For now, Nintendo fans will just have to wait and see what gets announced through the end of the year! While the company has a number of first party releases coming in the next two months, there has been little revealed about Nintendo's plans beyond July. Plenty of Nintendo Switch games should be showcased during E3 next month, so fans shouldn't have to wait long to find out more.

Would you like to see a sequel to Super Mario Party? What are you hoping to see announced at E3 this year? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!