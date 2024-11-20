Super Mario Party Jamboree First Update Live, Here’s What It Does

The first Super Mario Party Jamboree update since the game’s release on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED last month has been released by Nintendo alongside patch notes that reveal everything the update does. Unfortunately, it doesn’t do much. Not only is there no new content, but the update is actually limited to a single bug fix that Nintendo clearly felt was significant enough that it warranted pushing its own patch for ahead of what is presumably a more meatier patch in the pipeline.

While we have the official patch notes for the update as they have been provided by Nintendo, we do not have information about the file size of the update. Nintendo does not disclose this information alongside the patch notes. The length of the patch notes suggest a tiny download, but this is just speculation based on the fact that the update is one bug fix and one bug fix only.

Fixed a bug where, when selecting “Minigame Bay” → “Tag Match” → “Worldwide” as an “Online Match,” depending on the length of the name (nickname) of the player (parent device) who created the room and invited their friends, “There are no other participants. Returning to the Party Plaza.” appears on the screen of the parent device, ending the session, and the software closes for the other participants.

When the next Super Mario Jamboree update will release, we don’t know. This information has not been relayed by Nintendo. To this end, it is unclear if the game is going to get any post-launch content. The new Mario Party game has been out for over a month now, yet this is the only update it has received. This may indicate a future without many updates for the game.

Super Mario Party Jamboree is available via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more coverage on the 2024 Switch exclusive — including all of the latest Super Mario Party Jamboree news, all of the latest Super Mario Party Jamboree rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Super Mario Party Jamboree deals — click here.