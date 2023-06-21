Super Mario Wonder's Elephant Mario Steals the Show During Nintendo Direct

This week's Nintendo Direct featured all sorts of Mario games for Nintendo fans to look forward to including a to-be-detailed Princess Peach game and the remake of the classic Super Mario RPG, but one of the biggest reveals of all was Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the new, 2D Mario game people were looking forward to after rumors suggested a game like that would be at the event. Within the Super Mario Bros. Wonder reveal, we were treated to a new Mario variant: Elephant Mario. This version of Mario is achieved by collecting a new power-up present in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and it's pretty safe to say he's stolen the show at this Nintendo Direct.

There's a new feature in the Super Mario game called the "Wonder Flower" which dramatically alters the worlds of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but it's not through this power-up that Mario gains his Elephant form. We see him pick up a new apple-like power-up towards the end of the trailer below which transforms him into a chonky elephant character. The trailer falls short of showing us what kinds of abilities this new playable character will have compared to other Mario forms, but one can only imagine the trunk and probably the sheer size of the Elephant Mario character will come into play.

Oddities like this one are usually standouts when it comes to Nintendo Direct events like this one, and the same is true for this new Super Mario form. That's not too surprising, and it's even less surprising to see how quickly people have capitalized on the Super Mario news to draw their own depictions of Elephant Mario and speculate on his powers. Some examples of those quick actions from the Super Mario fandom can be seen below.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder releases for the Nintendo Switch on October 20th, so we'll see then what the Wonder Flower, Elephant Mario, and other parts of the game have in store for players.