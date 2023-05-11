Super Mega Baseball 4 Reveals Some of its Playable Roster of Baseball Legends

Super Mega Baseball 4 has revealed some of its playable roster of baseball legends and how exactly they'll be integrated into the game. For quite some time, the dominant baseball franchise in gaming has been MLB The Show. It more or less killed the competition by chasing EA and 2K out of the baseball genre, but some smaller competitors such as Super Mega Baseball have tried to carve out their own corner in baseball video games. Super Mega Baseball opted for a more arcade-y experience with no real players, making it a more casual experience that players could return to with ease years after the game had released without fear of an outdated or unbalanced roster.

However, EA Sports has stepped in to publish Super Mega Baseball 4 and things will be a tad different. This year's entry will shake things up with a roster of over 240 real life players, but will be primarily focused on players who have retired AKA baseball legends as to avoid outdated and unbalanced rosters. Some of those names include Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, David Ortiz, and numerous others. As for how they'll all fit into the game, players will be able to play with their own custom characters or build a "Legends League" which has two conferences organized by old school and new school players which are respective of different eras. These Legends will be playable in a variety of modes such as Franchise, Seasons, and Online Leagues, so you will be able to make the most of the icons across the whole game. EA has released a video that further explains things which you can check out along with an extended list of players below.

David Ortiz

Vladimir Guerrero

Billy Wagner

Bartolo Colon

Jose Bautista

Mike Mussina

George Brett

Babe Ruth

Willie Mays

Rollie Fingers

Ozzie Smith

Hank Aaron

As of right now, Super Mega Baseball 4 is looking like a very unique answer to MLB The Show. It remains to be seen if it will pay off for EA, but it certainly has potential. Hopefully, this will be a welcome shake up for the baseball genre and provide a lot of replay value for fans.

Super Mega Baseball 4 will release on June 2nd for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.