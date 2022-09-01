Super People Gets a Release Date

The Steam game Super People now has an official release date following several beta tests that gave players previews of the new game from developer Wonder People. With the final beta now concluded, players can look forward to October 10th (October 11th KST) which will mark the release of the early access version of the game. The developers confirmed as much this week by announcing the date and thanking players for their participation so far while also sharing a list of what's to be changed in the early access release.

Super People's release date was confirmed on social media as well as on the site for the game and its Steam page. Wonder People is a South Korea-based developer, so if you see disparities of October 11th and October 10th listed as the release dates for the game, that's the reasoning behind that.

🎉Early Access open date is officially out!🎉

SUPER PEOPLE is coming back on Oct. 11. (KST)

Soldiers, gear up for a more exciting experience in ORBISLAND. See you real soon 😉 pic.twitter.com/baqtKAl4Zg — SUPER PEOPLE (@playsuperpeople) August 31, 2022

For those unfamiliar, Super People is a battle royale game where players choose different classes to play as. These classes boast unique abilities which also isn't uncommon given that things like Apex Legends offer similar setups, but one key difference with Super People is that these classes' abilities are leveled up within the match itself not unlike what you'd see in a MOBA game. Classes work towards their ultimate abilities and possess unique perks to set them apart from other archetypes.

The game consists of 13 different classes already with another planned for the early access release. Wonder People addressed those plans and more in the post announcing the game's release date.

"We will be especially focusing on balance between classes, TTK, and in-game economy based on the data we've collected so far," Wonder People said. "Optimization and security are also one of our top priorities for improvement."

The following changes are confirmed for the early access version of the game:

New Content: Base Exchange

Balance adjustment in Class and TTK

Super Tournament League depending on Soldier's tiers

Balance adjustment in Super Tournament

New Class : Demolisher

Super People will be playable on October 10th (PDT) in early access via Steam.