Super Seducer Sequel Launching This September

When Super Seducer launched last year, it didn’t quite sit easy with everyone. Some complained that the game was too exploitative for its own good even though the developer insisted the message wasn’t as bad as it first appeared. As a result, the game didn’t even make it to PlayStation 4, instead remaining a Steam exclusive. But that isn’t stopping the team at RLR Training, Inc. from giving the Seducer a second go.

A Steam listing has appeared for Super Seducer 2, which is set to release for the service this September. Some first images and a trailer have also appeared on the page, with the developer explaining how 25 years of research have gone into the original game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Are you ready to become irresistible?” the game listing reads. “Super Seducer 2 takes seduction to all new levels of realism. With 10 times the budget of the first game, Super Seducer 2 is much bigger, better, and more seductive.”

Here are the features in case the game strikes your curiosity:

Our hero is joined by some new friends as the story continues across 10 all new scenarios:

Boss & Secretary

It’s dangerous territory but the workplace is still a common place for relationships to begin. How do you successfully navigate and avoid getting fired (or sent to jail).

Girl in a Group of Guys

One of the toughest seduction situations imaginable. She is a feminist and her friends are tough guys who’d like to squash you. Can you keep them at bay and leave with the girl?

Strip Club

She’s beautiful, she’s sexual, she’s tough. How do you get past being a customer and see her outside work…without paying for tons of dances?

Dating App

Take your Tinder dating to the next level and arrange a date with a beautiful blonde.

Interracial Dating

How does a British Born Chinese man seduce a beautiful brunette, all whilst a drunk Richard is trying to help (or hinder) the proceedings?

Looking for a One Night Stand

How to find people that are looking for no-strings-attached fun, and escalate things so that you can get them back home as fast as possible.

Looking for a Serious Relationship

It’s time to settle-down and find the one, can you make the right moves and not blow it by choosing the wrong person?

Rich B*** vs Supermodel

She just stepped off a yacht, but the supermodel is just too sexy. The choice is yours.

Older Mahmoud, Younger Woman

The man, the myth, the legend. Mahmoud is in town, and he has some dates. Can he seduce his Habibi? Will the 25 year age-gap help or hinder him?

Get Her Into Bed

The final steps. She’s a bit shy, but she is into you. Try not to fail at the final hurdle as you take her home and try to get her into bed.

…And a bonus 11th level in Mandarin Chinese.

So…there you go, seducers.

Super Seducer 2 will release in a few months for Steam/PC. If you’re expecting a console release, well, you probably aren’t going to get it.