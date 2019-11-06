New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Amiibo Release Date Revealed

In addition to the almost 50-minute stream this morning all about DLC fighter Terry Bogard, who is now out, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has revealed the release date for two of the video game’s upcoming amiibo: Dark Samus and Richter Belmont! Amiibo, you might recall, are the handy little toys-to-life figures that Nintendo’s been producing for several years now. While new games get amiibo every so often, by far the longest-lived amiibo line is that of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — which first began on the Wii U!

The amiibo keep coming thanks to the relatively quick release on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate compared to the relatively slow release of the corresponding amiibo. When Ultimate came out and revealed that all the characters from past iterations would be added in addition to several new fighters, it made the amiibo production list — seemingly every single fighter and echo fighter gets one — that much longer. More specifically, it was announced today that the Dark Samus and Richter Belmont amiibo would be released on January 17, 2020 (both amiibo, Dark Samus and Richter are available to pre-order now.). While that’s technically “next year,” it’s also just over two months from now.

More Super Smash Bros. series #amiibo are on the way! Dark Samus and Richter Belmont amiibo join the battle on 1/17. https://t.co/gqSHQ8Snxz pic.twitter.com/642rk8S85Y — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 6, 2019

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and its lighter kin, the Nintendo Switch Lite. There is still another unannounced DLC fighter left to join the game beyond Terry Bogard as part of the already announced set of slots, but it’s unclear exactly who that might be. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo’s fighting game right here.

