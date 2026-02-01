PlayStation Plus Users Have 72 Hours to Get $170 Worth of PS5 Games for Free

PlayStation Plus subscribers across all tiers — Essential, Extra, and Premium — have roughly 72 hours to get $170 worth of PS5 games for free before each game reverts back to its normal price. In this case, there are three free games, one that normally costs $70, another that normally costs $60, and a third that normally costs $20. Come February 3, though, they will no longer be available via PS Plus and will be replaced with new free games.

More specifically, between now and Tuesday, the following three games are free to download and keep with any PS Plus subscription: Need for Speed Unbound, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, and Core Keeper. All three are PS5 games, though the latter two are also available to PS4 users.

Need for Speed Unbound ($70)

Need for Speed Unbound was released in 2022 as the 25th Need for Speed game, and the latest Need for Speed game. Upon release, the racing game — developed by Criterion Games and published by EA — it released to a 77 on Metacritic.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed ($60)

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is a 2024 remake of the 2010 game Epic Mickey. The original, a platform adventure game, was developed by Junction Point Studios and published by Disney as a Nintendo Wii exclusive. Upon release, it earned a 73 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, its remake was done by Purple Lamp Studios.

Core Keeper ($20)

Core Keeper is a sandbox survival game released in 2024 after a two-year stint in early access. Developed by Pugstorm and published by Fireshine Games, it boasts an 86 on Metacritic, making it the highest-rated of these three games.

For those who do not know, games downloaded for free with PlayStation Plus are free to keep perpetually; however, an active subscription must be maintained. If a subscription to the Sony subscription service is not retained, you will lose access to all games downloaded for free with it until you subscribe back up. Meanwhile, it is worth noting that none of these games are included in the PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium libraries, so once this Essential offer expires, PS5 and PS4 users will have no option but to purchase the games in order to play them.

