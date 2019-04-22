Super Smash Bros. Fan Throws Crab at Pro Player During Tournament

A professional Super Smash Bros. Melee player won big at a tournament over the weekend to nab yet another championship title, but the victory was thrown off when an attendee in the crowd lobbed a real crab on the stage. Juan “Hungrybox” DeBiedma was the target of the crab after defeating Joseph “Mango” Marquez during the Pound 2019 tournament’s Melee Grand Finals, though the crab didn’t actually hit the player. DeBiedma shared some words with the crowd after the crab landed on the stage and later apologized for losing his temper.

DiBiedma is regarded as the No. 1 melee player around and has multiple championship titles to his name, so it shouldn’t be too surprising to see him win another. What was startling though was the crab that was flung on the stage by someone who apparently wasn’t happy that the player had one again. The video below that’s clipped from the VGBootCamp Twitch channel shows the final moments of DiBiedma’s set against Marquez when the crab lands next to the winner. DiBiedma picks up the crab while the announcers wonder what it was that he’s holding as the player approached the edge of the stage and yelled towards the crowd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After things had calmed down, DiBiedma took to Twitter to give an explanation for his actions and said the crab “barely missed” his head.

Sorry for losing my temper. Someone threw a fucking raw crab at me. After a 5 set losers run. Barely missed my head. What the fuck man Anyway GGs, no clue how I won that — hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) April 21, 2019

According to one of the tournament’s organizers, the identity of the person who threw the crab is known and that individual will be permanently banned from several tournaments. Interestingly enough, others who were in attendance at Pound 2019 saw the crab before the incident and wondered why it was there before it was thrown at DiBiedma.

DiBiedma’s known for his clean Jigglypuff play in Melee, and this isn’t the first time the player’s been targeted at events. Months ago, he was met with a barrage of insulting chants during another tournament.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!