Super Smash Bros Characters Dancing to Fortnite Emotes Is as Disturbing As You’d Imagine In This Video

Fortnite is a multi-billion dollar game franchise and it’s barely over a year old. With the inclusion of its now infamous Battle Royale mode and the easy accessibility of the title, it’s no wonder that this online experience has a cult-like following of gamers looking for that number one spot. But what makes that Victory Royale even sweeter is topping it all off with a sweet, sweet emote-off. Now, however, it’s not just players getting down with their bad selves, but notorious Super Smash Bros characters and we’re not going to lie – it’s a little disturbing.

According to the video’s creator, “You seen characters do taunts from other characters in Super Smash Bros with animation swaps… but this time they try to do something different… The Fortnite Default Dance from the popular game Fortnite! Watch how each character tries to do the Fortnite Dance Challenge. This is a custom animation made for Super Smash Bros Wii U. The base character was Captain Falcon which I imported to every smash character to do the Fortnite Dance!”

Though this ‘Master0fHyrule” did a pretty sweet job with the human (or human-like) characters, the port of other familiar faces like Pikachu just feels … weird. And don’t even get us started on Sonic the Hedgehog. He looks like every meme in existence has gone horribly, horribly wrong. As the famous Doctor Malcom once said, “Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.” But if we’re stuck with the nightmare, then so are you. You’re welcome!

All kidding aside, the emotes are way more fun than they have any right being in the world of Fortnite. One that intense 1v1 battle/build-off? Dab off into the sunset. Waiting around for an enemy player to run into your crosshairs? Dance away that impatient anxiety. It’s not necessary to the game experience, but it is fun! And let’s be real; that’s part of Fortnite’s charm – it’s not meant to be anything but light-hearted fun.

Not bad for a title that propelled Epic Games into a net worth of over 8 billion dollars!

