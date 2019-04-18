‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Isabelle, Pichu, and Pokemon Trainer Amiibo Are About to Go Live

Yesterday, Nintendo announced a whole bunch of new goodies for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch (more on that below), but the reveal also included new amiibo of Isabelle from Animal Crossing, Pichu, and Pokemon Trainer. If you were anxious to add these amiibo to your collection, here’s what you need to know.

At the time of writing, the Isabelle, Pichu and Pokemon Trainer Super Smash Bros. amiibo are listed on Amazon, but pre-orders were not active. This will likely change soon – perhaps as early as today, April 18th. If they aren’t live when you check, you can always sign up for an email notification alert on the product pages. Nintendo notes that the amiibo are expected to ship on July 26th. Note that the amiibo will be covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarante, so you won’t be charged until they ship and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Getting back to the new goodies for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the full release notes for yesterday’s 3.0.0 update can be found below.

Offline:

Stage Builder added to Games & More. You can now draw your own custom stages by hand. Note: Camera controls are not available when converting a replay that contains a custom stage into a video.

Edit Video feature added to Vault Replays. You can now create new movies using several videos made from replays. Note: Only videos from Ver. 3.0.0 or later can be used as source material. There are planned expansions to the Edit Video feature in future updates.

DLC Spirits option added to the Spirits menu. Note: DLC spirits can only be used if you have purchased the corresponding downloadable content.

The following spirits will appear in the Vault Shop:

Morgana

Ryuji Sakamoto

Ann Takamaki

Yusuke Kitagawa

Makoto Niijima

Futaba Sakura

Haru Okumura

Goro Akechi

Caroline & Justine

Igor

Phantom Thieves of Hearts

Online:

You can now share replays, videos, Mii Fighters and custom stages with people around the world in Shared Content. Note: You can only post replays and videos created with Ver. 3.0.0 and on. You cannot post replays of online/local wireless battles on custom stages, or videos that include custom stages.

You can now sync your game with Smash World, a service accessible via the Nintendo Switch Online smart device app. Available features include viewing some of the things posted to Shared Content, and creating spirit teams from the spirits you have collected. Note: The Smash World service is planned to begin after the distribution of Ver. 3.0.0. If you still don’t see Smash World in your list of services, please try again later.

It is now easier to be matched with players who have a similar Global Smash Power in Quickplay. Further improvements and adjustments to matchmaking are planned.

The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase:

Joker Challenger Pack

Persona 3 Protagonist Wig + Outfit

Persona 4 Protagonist Wig + Outfit

Teddie Hat

Morgana Hat

Tails Hat + Outfit

Knuckles Hat + Outfit

General

You cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.).

Game-balance adjustments have been made.

Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.