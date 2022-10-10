Super Smash Bros. Melee Player Pulls Off Massive Upset With Yoshi at The Big House 10

Nearly 21 years after the release of Super Smash Bros. Melee, a player has won a Supermajor tournament using Yoshi. The win took place earlier today when aMSa defeated Mango at The Big House 10. Battling on the game's Final Destination stage, Yoshi delivered a decisive defeat of Fox, shocking those in attendance. Over the last few years, aMSa has made a major name for himself in the Smash community, and today's victory could cement his place as one of the world's best. The win also goes to show that any character from the roster can be used to win it all; it could even inspire more competitive players to try using Yoshi!

A video of the accomplishment was shared on Twitter by The Big House 10's official Twitter account, and can be found embedded below.

AMSA DOES IT

AMSA DOES IT@aMSaRedyoshi IS YOUR BIG HOUSE 10 CHAMPION!!! #TBH10 pic.twitter.com/n8BDGdido2 — The Big House 10 🏆 DAY 3 (@TheBigHouseSSB) October 9, 2022

Super Smash Bros. Melee debuted in November 2001. The Nintendo GameCube fighting game represented a massive step forward from its N64 predecessor, with more stages, a much bigger roster, and superior controls. The game also had a profound impact on the series moving forward; to this day, new games in the series continue to support the use of controllers first released for the GameCube, and new controllers based on that design are offered in stores. While multiple games in the Super Smash Bros. series have released since then, Melee continues to draw massive interest from players around the globe, most notably from the fighting game community.

Despite all of this popularity, Super Smash Bros. Melee has never been offered on another Nintendo platform. Unlike Capcom with the Street Fighter series, Nintendo tends to avoid re-releases of previous Smash Bros. games. The lone exception has been the original Super Smash Bros., which was released on the Wii U's Virtual Console. An HD remaster of Super Smash Bros. Melee or re-release on modern hardware would probably be a success for Nintendo, but it doesn't seem to be in the cards anytime soon. Hopefully the company will make the game a little easier to come by for newcomers!

