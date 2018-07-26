‘Super Smash Bros’ Movie Imagined With Henry Cavill as Mario

Bosslogic is at it again with re-imagining popular gaming franchises with even more popular celebrity names attached to the characters. From God of War, to Metal Gear Solid, it seems that no game will be left untouched. Which means it’s as good of a time as any to show off the latest rendition starring Man of Steel‘s Henry Cavill as our favourite plumber for a Super Smash Bros movie fan poster.

It’s pretty perfect given all of the excitement surrounding the upcoming Super Smash Bros Ultimate coming to the Nintendo Switch. Mario is looking pretty intense there, but that mustache – oh how that controversial mustache works so well!

This is only the latest from Bosslogic with even more creative takes on gaming characters found over on his Instagram right here. Personally, I’m rooting for a Commander Shepard from Mass Effect – but that could just be me.

What do you think about the latest fan creation? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! And to get even more hyped about the upcoming Super Smash Bros title from Nintendo, check out more about the game:

“Legendary game worlds and fighters collide in the ultimate showdown—a new entry in the Super Smash Bros. series for the Nintendo Switch system! New fighters, like Inkling from the Splatoon series and Ridley from the Metroid series, make their Super Smash Bros. series debut alongside every Super Smash Bros. fighter in the series…EVER! Faster combat, new items, new attacks, new defensive options, and more will keep the battle raging whether you’re at home or on the go.”