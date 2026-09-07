New Super Smash Bros. Game Rumor Reveals Both New and Cut Characters

There is a new rumor claiming that a new Super Smash Bros. game for Nintendo Switch 2 is in the works, and it has the inside scoop on its roster, cut characters, and more. This new rumor follows a rumor from a credible leaker over the weekend that claims a new Super Smash Bros. game for the Nintendo Switch 2 is in the works, shooting down previous rumors that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was going to be ported to Switch 2 in favor of a new game. This new rumor is less credible, but it has the attention of the Super Smash Bros. community nonetheless.

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As Super Smash Bros. fans will know, much of any given leaks ahead of time. These legit leaks are often buried in a mountain of fake leaks, though. This new rumor is probably an example of the latter, but as noted, that hasn’t stopped Super Smash Bros. fans from speculating over it. According to the rumor, development of a new game began in 2024, presumably in pre-production, with creator Masahiro Sakurai back at the helm. The rumor then dives into the roster.

New Characters Being Added, Favorites Being Removed

For one, it’s claimed there will be a major roster. In other words, it will not be Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 2.0, where everyone from the past is present. To this end, it’s specifically noted that Solid Snake, Steve, Bayonetta, Pichu, and Ridley won’t be back. In their place, the following new characters are mentioned: Crash Bandicoot, Ratchet & Clank, and AiAi. For those who do not recognize the latter, AiAi is the main protagonist of the Super Monkey Ball series from Sega. It is also noted that Cinderace will be the Pokémon representative.

The rumor continues by noting that there will be more new third-party characters than just the ones above. The leaker also claims they’ve been told Deltarune may be represented in the game, but it may just be as an assist trophy. It’s also hinted, though not outright said, that Kratos is a possibility as well as a Ubisoft character. Interestingly, it’s pointed out by the leaker that there’s been no mention of Waluigi.

The rumor also claims Spirits are back, but will be less of a focus. Meanwhile, it is claimed that Legends will have a story mode, but more based on The Subspace Emissary from Brawl.

All of this comes from an anonymous source on Smash Boards, so obviously take it with a grain of salt. There’s a great chance this is fake, but the Internet has thought the same of other Super Smash Bros. leaks in the past that ended up being real.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this new rumor, and we do not expect this to change for a variety of reasons. If it does, though, we will update the story accordingly. Meanwhile, for those who missed it, the aforementioned Super Smash Bros. Ultimate just got its first update of 2026 last week.