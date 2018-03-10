Super Smash Bros. Creator Masahiro Sakurai is Working on Nintendo Switch Version

Back in 1999, Masahiro Sakurai gave the world a beautiful gift: Super Smash Bros. for the Nintendo 64. As the director of the game, Sakurai played an integral role in the game’s identity, and the series since. That said, fans will be relieved to hear he is working on the upcoming Super Smash Bros. title for the Switch, which in case you missed it, was revealed last night during a Nintendo Direct.

After the initial wave of shock — after all, Super Smash Bros. for the Switch was inevitable, but many expected such an announcement would be reserved for E3 — many fans began to wonder the all important question: is Sakurai involved? The reveal that he was, came from none other than Sakurai himself, who took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Translated (via Source Gaming), the tweet says the following:

“Right now, we’re just at the stage where we revealed this game, but I’ve been working on this game in silence day after day. Please wait until we can release more information, or until release day!”

Interestingly, Sakurai notes that he’s been working on the game “day after day,” implying it has been in development for quite some time. As for whether or not it’s a new game and not a port, there still isn’t any official word (but that didn’t stop us from conducting our own speculation). However, it’s worth noting that Sakurai revealed back at the end of 2016 that he was working on a new project, which in hindsight, clearly was Super Smash Bros. Thus, there might be a chance that it might be ready to ship this holiday season, because by that point development will have been ongoing for two years. Yet again, maybe not, maybe it will be a 2019 game. All we can do is wait.

Further information on the game is currently pretty scarce. What we do know is the two inklings from Splatoon are likely characters, seeming they featured last night in the announcement trailer. But other than that, we don’t know much. At least for now. Fingers crossed Nintendo brings some Super Smash. Bros. heat to E3 later this year.

In the meanwhile, if you haven’t already, be sure to check out one of our previous post from earlier today that dove into the game’s character roster, which allegedly has already been decoded.