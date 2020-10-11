Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Rumored DLC Character Deconfirmed

✖

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's next DLC character -- Steve from Minecraft -- is releasing next week, but the Xbox-owned character won't be the last character coming to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite platform fighter. There are still several characters coming to the game, but for now, nobody but Nintendo knows who these characters are. And given that Steve is only releasing next week means we may not hear about another DLC character until The Game Awards 2020 in December or even until next year.

Whenever we hear about the game's next DLC character, we know it won't be one rumored character. More specifically, we know it won't be Travis Touchdown of No More Heroes fame. How do we know this? Because the character is coming to the game alongside Steve as a Mii costume, which, traditionally, means the character is ineligible for a DLC spot.

Of course, while Travis Touchdown has his fans, he's certainly not very iconic or mainstream, which perhaps means he was never in the running in the first place. Typically, when Nintendo calls upon characters that aren't its own, it goes big.

That said, while Travis Touchdown is now out of the running, there's still plenty of rumored characters that are eligible, such as Geno, Sora, Crash Bandicoot, Ryu Hayabusa, Waluigi, Tracer, Dante, Doomguy, Master Chief, and Lloyd. However, just because a character is rumored doesn't mean they are coming to the game. In fact, while there have been rumors here and there about Steve coming to the game, there were none leading to the reveal.

(Photo: Twitter/Suda51)

