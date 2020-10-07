Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Balance Update Release Date Announced

✖

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players have a new update to look forward to next week just one day after the Minecraft DLC drops. Nintendo confirmed the release date for the game’s next update this week and said that this one will introduce some new fighter adjustments, so if you’ve got a favorite fighter or two you’ve been practicing with, you’ll want to keep an eye out for the patch notes to see what’s changing. It also means that you’ll want to back up any replays you may have saved since you won’t be able to use them after the update drops.

The Nintendo of Europe Twitter account tweeted about the plans for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update this week to confirm the release date for the next patch. It also contained a helpful reminder for anyone who’s got a neat clip they want to save and doesn’t want to lose the content whenever the update drops since any patch with fighter adjustments means that previous updates will no longer be compatible.

It’s been a while since Super Smash Bros. Ultimate got its last update with Version 8.1.0 released back on August 4th. That update didn’t even contain any fighter adjustments for individual characters either which means June 29th was the day the fighters were last rebalanced.

Ver. 9.0 of Super #SmashBrosUltimate will arrive on 14/10! This update includes fighter adjustments, meaning replay data from previous versions will be incompatible. Convert your replays by going to Vault -> Replays -> Replay Data -> Convert to Video, before updating. pic.twitter.com/WUgResPeQZ — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) October 7, 2020

The patch notes for the latest update can be found below to show what changed last time. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players will recall it was the update where Small Battlefield was added.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Version 8.1.0

Stage The Small Battlefield stage has been added. You can also set Small Battlefield as a Preferred Rule in Online battles. You can now select any stage-specific music for the Battlefield, Small Battlefield, Big Battlefield, and Final Destination stages.

Online The online user experience has been adjusted. The way matching is determined when using Preferred Rules has been adjusted. Following a look at the current number of players eligible for Elite Smash, the threshold for entry has been recalculated to allow more players. Additionally, the way initial values for Global Smash Power are calculated has also been adjusted. Further investigations and adjustments to Online mode are expected.

General Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.



A day before the update releases, players will have access to the Minecraft DLC that adds Steve, Alex, and more content.