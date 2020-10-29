Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Almost Had Custom Stages Imported From Minecraft

✖

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai revealed that he wanted to incorporate a feature where players could upload custom levels from Minecraft and import them into the Nintendo Switch fighting game. Sakurai detailed the concept in his latest Famitsu column, which has been translated by @Sephazon and @PushDustin. According to Sakurai, the concept did not get very far, as it seemed "impossible." Apparently, development on Minecraft's Steve was done entirely during the coronavirus pandemic, which led to some difficulties. Considering the amount of effort that went into the game's latest fighter, it's impressive that fans almost received more Minecraft-related content!

The ability to create stages in Minecraft and transfer them to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate could have been a really amazing concept! Given the potential difficulties with coordinating such a feature, however, it's not surprising that Sakurai opted to abandon the idea. The Super Smash Bros. series is known for recycling older concepts further down the line (as was the case with Final Smashes), so it's possible that the team could revisit the concept at some point in the future, if fan demand is strong enough.

One of the most interesting things about the Super Smash Bros. series is the way that Sakurai and his team consistently search for ways to truly honor the history of every franchise represented. While the ability to make and transfer stages did not end up in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the game's latest DLC posed a big enough challenge without its inclusion. According to Sakurai, every stage had to be reworked in order to make Steve's blocks work in them. Clearly, a lot of passion goes into every decision related to the game!

