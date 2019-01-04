More ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ DLC Characters and Alternate Outfits Leak

Nintendo has proven that anything is possible when it revealed that Persona’s Joker was making his way onto the Super Smash. Bros. Ultimate roster. With an earlier leak today about a possible new Dragon Quest fighter, an even bigger leak has dropped revealing other possible DLC characters.

An anonymous “proven tipster” told Screen Rant a few new characters that are rumored to be making their way into the fighting game. The most important leaked character, at least to us, is Doom Guy from the notorious DOOM franchise from Bethesda.

Other characters suggested by this report are Steve from Minecraft, Erdrick from Dragon Quest, and Ryu Hayabusa from Ninja Gaiden. With Minecraft’s continued popularity, Steve has been a long-rumored addition to the franchise, and Doom Guy has been a highly requested one as well.

According to the report, the above listed fighters have all been pre-decided long before launch and will be a part of a few cross-promotional events in the future. One such event has to do with Ninja Gaiden’s 30th Anniversary, which is reportedly when Ryu will be making his grand debut.

With DOOM Eternal making its way onto the Nintendo Switch, that crossover also makes sense from a marketing standpoint. With Dragon Quest’s rise in popularity in the west, this move also does seem to be a logical step for Nintendo.

In addition to the characters themselves, the leaker also revealed potential alternative costumes for some of these fighters including Steve having an Alex skin, which is his female counterpart in Minecraft, as well as a Master Chief look from Halo.

Doom Guy will reportedly offer a DOOM 64 alternative look, with Erdrick having an Anlucia and Luminary swap.

Screen Rant did back up this leaker’s claims by saying they have accurately given massive tips in the past that all turned out to be true, including GranBlue Fantasy Versus and more info about the PlayStation 5.

As with all leaks, no matter how desirable, take them with a grain of salt until Nintendo themselves makes the official reveal.